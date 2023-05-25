Jet Protocol Price Down 0.7% Over Last Week (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 25th. One Jet Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0094 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges. Jet Protocol has a market cap of $15.98 million and $134,173.46 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Jet Protocol has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00007449 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00021174 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00026005 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00017870 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000080 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001049 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,340.70 or 1.00059234 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Jet Protocol Profile

JET is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00941868 USD and is down -0.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $135,000.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

