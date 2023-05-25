John G. Mchutchison Sells 25,972 Shares of Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Stock

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Rating) Director John G. Mchutchison sold 25,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total transaction of $27,010.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 169,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,926.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Assembly Biosciences Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of ASMB stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.01. 20,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,029. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.77 and a 12-month high of $2.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.26.
Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.10. As a group, analysts predict that Assembly Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Assembly Biosciences from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th.
Assembly Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of products for infectious diseases, such as chronic hepatitis B virus and illnesses associated with a dysbiotic microbiome. It focuses on two innovative platform programs: oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus, and the oral synthetic live biotherapeutics candidate.
