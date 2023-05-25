John G. Mchutchison Sells 25,972 Shares of Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Stock

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Rating) Director John G. Mchutchison sold 25,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total transaction of $27,010.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 169,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,926.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Assembly Biosciences Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of ASMB stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.01. 20,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,029. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.77 and a 12-month high of $2.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.26.

Get Assembly Biosciences alerts:

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.10. As a group, analysts predict that Assembly Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 15,633.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 14,695 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Assembly Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 15.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 145,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 19,712 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 123.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 68,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the first quarter worth $27,000. 34.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Assembly Biosciences from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Assembly Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of products for infectious diseases, such as chronic hepatitis B virus and illnesses associated with a dysbiotic microbiome. It focuses on two innovative platform programs: oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus, and the oral synthetic live biotherapeutics candidate.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Assembly Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assembly Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.