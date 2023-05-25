John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $34.27

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $34.27 and last traded at $34.27, with a volume of 1139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet downgraded John Wiley & Sons from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

John Wiley & Sons Trading Down 6.4 %

The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -201.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.53.

John Wiley & Sons Dividend Announcement

John Wiley & Sons ( NYSE:WLYB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $491.37 million during the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a positive return on equity of 18.09% and a negative net margin of 0.39%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is presently -817.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Wiley & Sons

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in John Wiley & Sons in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in John Wiley & Sons during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter worth $240,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter worth $355,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter worth $384,000.

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile

John Wiley & Sons, Inc engages in the provision of research and learning materials. It operates through the following segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment provides scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to academic, corporate, and government libraries, learned societies, and individual researchers and other professionals.

