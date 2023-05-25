JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust (LON:JMI) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $266.50

JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Plc (LON:JMI – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 266.50 ($3.31) and traded as high as GBX 276.16 ($3.43). JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 271 ($3.37), with a volume of 115,175 shares trading hands.

JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £210.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -379.58 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 266.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 278.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.83, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.14.

About JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust

JPMorgan Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

