JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) Stake Lessened by Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc.

Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. lowered its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF makes up 1.2% of Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. owned about 0.24% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $138,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 2,419.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,943 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $261,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JQUA traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.56. The company had a trading volume of 86,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,924. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $34.47 and a twelve month high of $42.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.11 and its 200-day moving average is $40.30.

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

