JSF Financial LLC Acquires 89 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

JSF Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 8,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Trading Up 1.0 %

TXN stock traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $168.67. 3,751,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,080,362. The company has a market cap of $153.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $173.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.56. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $144.46 and a one year high of $186.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 5.17.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.40% and a net margin of 42.33%. Research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Benchmark raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.57.

About Texas Instruments

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.