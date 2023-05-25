JSF Financial LLC Acquires New Shares in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

JSF Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Gartner by 145.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,227,844 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $616,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,892 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new stake in Gartner in the third quarter valued at approximately $145,262,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 254.0% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 492,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $136,187,000 after purchasing an additional 353,146 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 20.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $603,766,000 after purchasing an additional 342,228 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE grew its position in Gartner by 103.0% during the third quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 653,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $180,682,000 after buying an additional 331,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Gartner from $358.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Gartner in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $357.86.

Gartner Price Performance

NYSE:IT traded up $8.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $338.24. The company had a trading volume of 352,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,070. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $221.39 and a 52-week high of $358.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $312.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $328.60. The company has a market capitalization of $26.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 772.55%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Gartner

In other Gartner news, SVP William James Wartinbee III sold 835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.24, for a total transaction of $277,420.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,368,538.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.53, for a total transaction of $1,540,300.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,954,231.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William James Wartinbee III sold 835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.24, for a total transaction of $277,420.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,368,538.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,893 shares of company stock worth $3,891,448. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About Gartner

(Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm?s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.