JSF Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

JSF Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 73.7% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,924 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.22, for a total value of $300,567.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,176,229.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,924 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.22, for a total value of $300,567.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,176,229.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,574,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at $38,695,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 326,213 shares of company stock worth $55,412,200 in the last three months. Company insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

ABC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.62.

Shares of NYSE:ABC traded down $1.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $170.04. 665,686 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,245,188. The stock has a market cap of $34.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.52. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52-week low of $135.14 and a 52-week high of $176.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $165.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.89.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $63.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.40 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 809.53%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 24.94%.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

