JSF Financial LLC Buys 3,140 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

JSF Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 64,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of JSF Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $5,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 169.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000.

NYSEARCA:IJS traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $88.56. 258,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,862. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.84. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.09 and a fifty-two week high of $106.93.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

