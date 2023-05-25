JSF Financial LLC Has $966,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

JSF Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 172.9% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Field & Main Bank grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 189.7% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $71.45. The stock had a trading volume of 10,085,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,681,832. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.61 and a fifty-two week high of $74.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.55.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

