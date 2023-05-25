JSF Financial LLC Invests $447,000 in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

JSF Financial LLC purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth $251,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 741.8% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 57,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after buying an additional 51,068 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 255,208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,022,000 after buying an additional 75,502 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at $404,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,106,000. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arch Capital Group

In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 200,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $15,220,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,287,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,052,647.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $15,220,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,287,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,052,647.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 35,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $2,733,955.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 375,378 shares in the company, valued at $28,555,004.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 401,346 shares of company stock valued at $30,342,883. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arch Capital Group Trading Up 1.2 %

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ACGL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.20.

Shares of ACGL traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $72.63. The company had a trading volume of 790,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,006,316. The firm has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $41.05 and a 52-week high of $78.30.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.22. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.43%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Arch Capital Group’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

Featured Stories

