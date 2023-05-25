JSF Financial LLC Invests $574,000 in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

JSF Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,051 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 6,950 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 6,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,545 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.13.

Insider Activity at Walmart

Walmart Trading Down 1.0 %

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total transaction of $1,361,405.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,500,328 shares in the company, valued at $210,225,959.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total value of $1,361,405.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,500,328 shares in the company, valued at $210,225,959.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $90,012.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 245,255,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,793,283,517.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,927,167 shares of company stock worth $2,824,225,316. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $1.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $146.20. 3,169,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,172,296. The firm has a market cap of $394.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.49, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.90 and a 1-year high of $154.64.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.81%.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Further Reading

