JSF Financial LLC Lowers Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

JSF Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 51.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,232 shares during the period. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 141,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289 shares in the last quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,392,000. First National Trust Co purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $743,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $53.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,943,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,786,384. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.92 and a 12-month high of $58.50. The company has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.35 and a 200-day moving average of $54.71.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

