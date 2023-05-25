JSF Financial LLC Purchases 2,523 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

JSF Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF makes up 1.1% of JSF Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. JSF Financial LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $2,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $18,801,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. First Citizens Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,397,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $226,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWY traded up $3.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $146.57. 134,487 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,868. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.37. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $114.66 and a 12 month high of $147.67.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

