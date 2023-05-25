JSF Financial LLC Raises Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

JSF Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,679 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the quarter. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Visa by 15,603.1% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,156,323 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136,223 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Visa by 7.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,141,800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,821,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,695 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Visa by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,785,854 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,195,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,585 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 283.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,555,600 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $276,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 145,236,910 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $25,801,337,000 after acquiring an additional 912,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.08.

Shares of V stock traded up $1.70 on Thursday, hitting $223.95. The stock had a trading volume of 3,405,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,015,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $235.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $228.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.63.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

In other news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total transaction of $12,591,652.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,203,038.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total value of $12,591,652.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,203,038.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 187,671 shares of company stock valued at $42,943,080. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

