JSF Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

JSF Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the quarter. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HDV. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2,520.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $97.91. 435,988 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 731,729. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.93 and a 200 day moving average of $103.06. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.24 and a fifty-two week high of $109.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

