Jupiter US Smaller Companies (LON:JUS) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,335.00

Shares of Jupiter US Smaller Companies PLC (LON:JUS – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,335 ($16.60) and traded as high as GBX 1,355 ($16.85). Jupiter US Smaller Companies shares last traded at GBX 1,335 ($16.60), with a volume of 180,307 shares traded.

Jupiter US Smaller Companies Trading Down 1.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of £159.73 million and a P/E ratio of -31.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,335 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,335.

About Jupiter US Smaller Companies

Jupiter US Smaller Companies PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Jupiter Unit Trust Managers Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of small and mid-cap companies having a market capitalization from $100 million and $5 billion.

