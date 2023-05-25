Jupiter Wellness Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JWAC) Short Interest Update

Jupiter Wellness Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JWAC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 574,600 shares, a growth of 2,012.5% from the April 30th total of 27,200 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 188,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in Jupiter Wellness Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $418,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Jupiter Wellness Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $443,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Jupiter Wellness Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $496,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Jupiter Wellness Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $524,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Jupiter Wellness Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $713,000. Institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jupiter Wellness Acquisition stock traded up $1.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.21. 1,135,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,748. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.79 and its 200 day moving average is $9.74. Jupiter Wellness Acquisition has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $13.02.

Jupiter Wellness Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, engages in merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and other businesses in healthcare industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Jupiter, Florida.

