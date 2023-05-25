Kerry S. Cole Sells 5,000 Shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Stock

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) insider Kerry S. Cole sold 5,000 shares of Arcosa stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.24, for a total value of $331,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,523,652.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Arcosa Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Arcosa stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $67.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,835. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.55. Arcosa, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.52 and a 1-year high of $71.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.92.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.56. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $549.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Arcosa Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.47%.

ACA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Arcosa from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Arcosa from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Arcosa from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

Institutional Trading of Arcosa

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Arcosa by 253.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

About Arcosa



Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.



