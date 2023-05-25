KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Given Upgrade Rating at 888

888 restated their upgrade rating on shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Odeon Capital Group upgraded KeyCorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised KeyCorp from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays cut their target price on KeyCorp from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed a hold neutral rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.97.

KeyCorp Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of KEY stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.05. 2,975,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,075,395. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.53 and a fifty-two week high of $20.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.24.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 19.09%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.16%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

Insider Transactions at KeyCorp

In other KeyCorp news, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis acquired 2,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $25,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,344.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $701,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 119,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,855,905.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $25,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 42,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,344.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 87,700 shares of company stock worth $883,407. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KeyCorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 37.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 12.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,183,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,543,000 after buying an additional 135,193 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 177.0% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 525,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,750,000 after buying an additional 335,457 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 10.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 212,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after buying an additional 20,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

