KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 11th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of 0.205 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th.

KeyCorp has raised its dividend by an average of 3.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. KeyCorp has a dividend payout ratio of 46.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect KeyCorp to earn $1.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.9%.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

NYSE KEY opened at $10.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $8.53 and a 1-year high of $20.30. The company has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Andrew J. Paine III acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.78 per share, with a total value of $733,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 335,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,280,348.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other KeyCorp news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $701,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 119,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,855,905.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew J. Paine III acquired 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.78 per share, for a total transaction of $733,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 335,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,280,348.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 87,700 shares of company stock worth $883,407 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 25,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 11,871 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 130.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 93,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 52,801 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 331,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after acquiring an additional 56,516 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 542,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,791,000 after acquiring an additional 4,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 94.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 80,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 39,235 shares during the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KEY shares. Wedbush reissued a “hold neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Friday, April 21st. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on KeyCorp from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $20.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.97.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

Further Reading

