Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA) Short Interest Update

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 91.1% from the April 30th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 311,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KVSA. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 422.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,243,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,040 shares in the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,205,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,042,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 97.7% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,335,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,545,000 after purchasing an additional 660,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,463,000. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KVSA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,376. Khosla Ventures Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $10.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.08.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

