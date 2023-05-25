KickToken Price Reaches $0.0089 on Exchanges (KICK)

KickToken (KICK) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 25th. One KickToken token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, KickToken has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar. KickToken has a total market cap of $1.09 million and approximately $4.44 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KickToken Profile

KickToken is a token. Its launch date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 121,955,137 tokens. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KickToken’s official website is kickex.com. KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem.

Buying and Selling KickToken

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 121,955,150.58383437. The last known price of KickToken is 0.00895242 USD and is down -0.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $14.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

