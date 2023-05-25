KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Jackson Wealth Management LLC

Jackson Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 41.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,474 shares during the period. KLA comprises approximately 2.5% of Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $6,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in KLA by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in KLA by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in KLA by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in KLA by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in KLA by 2.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KLAC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KGI Securities cut shares of KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of KLA from $505.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $399.26.

In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 1,915 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total transaction of $775,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,344,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 1,915 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total transaction of $775,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,344,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 1,728 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $691,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,983,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,401 shares of company stock worth $15,585,942. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KLAC traded up $23.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $432.67. The company had a trading volume of 707,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,267. The stock has a market cap of $59.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $385.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $388.00. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $250.20 and a fifty-two week high of $433.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.30 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. KLA had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 167.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 24.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. KLA’s payout ratio is 21.21%.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

