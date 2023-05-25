Komodo (KMD) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $619,853.96

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 25th. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001067 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $38.30 million and $619,853.96 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.35 or 0.00118801 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00047385 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00031481 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000862 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 272.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000230 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.

Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin’s hash rate.”

Buying and Selling Komodo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

