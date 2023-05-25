Kooth (LON:KOO) Shares Down 1.9%

Kooth plc (LON:KOO – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 250 ($3.11) and last traded at GBX 256 ($3.18). 21,643 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 37,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 261 ($3.25).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($2.99) target price on shares of Kooth in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Kooth Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 241.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 166.43. The company has a market capitalization of £80.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12,262.50 and a beta of 0.69.

Kooth Company Profile

Kooth plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital mental health services to children, young people, and adults in the United Kingdom. It operates an online platform that offers various therapeutic support tools and interventions, including self-help tools; and a community with a library of peer and professional created content, as well as provides online counselling and support services.

