Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Price Target Raised to $139.00 at HC Wainwright

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by HC Wainwright from $119.00 to $139.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Krystal Biotech’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.90) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.10) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.63) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

KRYS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on Krystal Biotech from $105.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Sunday. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Krystal Biotech in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a buy rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Krystal Biotech from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Krystal Biotech has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $134.00.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

Krystal Biotech Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Krystal Biotech stock opened at $118.53 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.77. Krystal Biotech has a 12 month low of $49.17 and a 12 month high of $123.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.45 and a beta of 0.85.

Insider Activity at Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech ( NASDAQ:KRYS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.01. Analysts predict that Krystal Biotech will post -5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel Janney sold 7,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $713,528.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 224,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,273,407.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Krystal Biotech news, Director Daniel Janney sold 7,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $713,528.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 224,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,273,407.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.65, for a total transaction of $2,191,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,649,206 shares in the company, valued at $144,552,905.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 193,428 shares of company stock worth $17,965,513. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Krystal Biotech

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KRYS. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Krystal Biotech by 260.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Krystal Biotech by 148.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Krystal Biotech during the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

About Krystal Biotech

(Get Rating)

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases. The company’s wide-ranging pipeline is based on its proprietary redosable HSV vector. The firm is led by an experienced management team, is fully-integrated and has core capabilities in viral vector design, vector optimization, gene therapy manufacturing and commercialization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.