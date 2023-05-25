Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Short Interest Update

Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a growth of 212.5% from the April 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Kuehne + Nagel International Stock Performance
Shares of KHNGY stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.44. The stock had a trading volume of 3,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,978. Kuehne + Nagel International has a fifty-two week low of $39.39 and a fifty-two week high of $61.61. The firm has a market cap of $34.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.34.
Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). Kuehne + Nagel International had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 60.20%. The company had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kuehne + Nagel International will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.
Kuehne + Nagel International Increases Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
KHNGY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC downgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $280.00.
Kuehne + Nagel International Company Profile
Kühne + Nagel International AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates through the following segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. The company was founded by August Kuehne and Friedrich Nagel in 1890 and is headquartered in Schindellegi, Switzerland.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kuehne + Nagel International (KHNGY)
- Ralph Lauren’s Styled Dividend Is Still In Season
- Dollar Tree Falls As Theft Cuts Into Bottom Line
- Best Buy’s Comeback Is Still At Play, Earnings Call For Patience
- e.l.f. Beauty Has Giant Quarter, Shares Hit New High
- If You Can Only Pick One Stock For The Rest Of 2023, Pick Nvidia
Receive News & Ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.