Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Lakeland Bancorp from $22.50 to $20.80 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.60.

Lakeland Bancorp Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ LBAI opened at $13.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Lakeland Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.89 and a 12 month high of $20.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $868.00 million, a PE ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.05.

Lakeland Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Lakeland Bancorp

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.32%.

In other Lakeland Bancorp news, Director Brian Gragnolati bought 4,355 shares of Lakeland Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.15 per share, with a total value of $74,688.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,681.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James E. Hanson II acquired 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.07 per share, with a total value of $26,698.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,964.93. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Gragnolati acquired 4,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.15 per share, for a total transaction of $74,688.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,681.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lakeland Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 198.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 335.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

Featured Stories

