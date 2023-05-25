Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $22.43

Shares of Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.43 and traded as low as $20.21. Landmark Bancorp shares last traded at $20.44, with a volume of 2,125 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LARK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Landmark Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Landmark Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Landmark Bancorp Stock Down 1.2 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.58 and a 200 day moving average of $22.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.31.

Landmark Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Landmark Bancorp

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Landmark Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.59%.

In related news, Director Richard Ball purchased 2,255 shares of Landmark Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.98 per share, with a total value of $49,564.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 173,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,803,770.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,914 shares of company stock valued at $63,830. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Landmark Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LARK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 135,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 19.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 216,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,711,000 after buying an additional 35,622 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 17.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Landmark Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.36% of the company’s stock.

About Landmark Bancorp

Landmark Bancorp, Inc /Kansas/ is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It offers checking accounts, savings and investments, loans, online and mobile, business checking and business services. The company was founded on April 22, 1885 and is headquartered in Manhattan, KS.

