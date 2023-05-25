Law Debenture (LON:LWDB) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $808.59

The Law Debenture Co. p.l.c. (LON:LWDB – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 808.59 ($10.06) and traded as high as GBX 821.48 ($10.22). Law Debenture shares last traded at GBX 817 ($10.16), with a volume of 92,289 shares traded.

Law Debenture Trading Down 0.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,162.32 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 809.13 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 803.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.34.

Law Debenture Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 7.63 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 0.95%. Law Debenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4,347.83%.

Insider Transactions at Law Debenture

Law Debenture Company Profile

In related news, insider Denis Jackson sold 8,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 822 ($10.22), for a total transaction of £69,828.90 ($86,851.87). Corporate insiders own 9.38% of the company’s stock.

The Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c., an investment trust, provides independent professional services to companies, agencies, organizations, and individuals worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Investment portfolio and Independent Professional Services. It provides corporate secretarial services; corporate trust services, including bond/security trustee, escrow agent, facility agent, and bespoke trust solutions; pension trustee services comprising independent trustees, trustee chair, and sole corporate trustee; independent outsourced pensions executive services, including pensions management, scheme secretarial, and specialist support services to pension scheme trustees and corporates; and whistleblowing services.

