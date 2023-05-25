Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. Sells 330 Shares of Stock

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.06, for a total transaction of $41,599.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Lear Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LEA traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $124.30. 34,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,358. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $131.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.35. Lear Co. has a one year low of $114.67 and a one year high of $158.44.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. Lear had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Lear Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Lear

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.63%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lear by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,792,397 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,226,452,000 after purchasing an additional 227,230 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Lear by 6.2% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,864,149 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $821,570,000 after acquiring an additional 401,070 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lear by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,645,810 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $675,747,000 after acquiring an additional 20,874 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Lear by 47.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,064,807 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $437,259,000 after acquiring an additional 993,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Lear by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,463,244 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $351,234,000 after acquiring an additional 12,072 shares during the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LEA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Lear in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Lear from $136.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lear from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lear in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Lear from $146.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.23.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

