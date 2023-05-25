Leo Lithium Limited (OTCMKTS:LLLAF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Leo Lithium Limited (OTCMKTS:LLLAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,800 shares, a decrease of 91.9% from the April 30th total of 1,317,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 23.7 days.

Leo Lithium Trading Down 3.8 %

LLLAF traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.50. 2,185 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,918. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.34. Leo Lithium has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $0.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Macquarie began coverage on Leo Lithium in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

