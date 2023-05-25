Lesley Lissette Elwell Sells 1,328 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Stock

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) SVP Lesley Lissette Elwell sold 1,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $76,585.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,557.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Evergy Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of EVRG traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,121,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,897. The stock has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.07. Evergy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.12 and a fifty-two week high of $71.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Get Evergy alerts:

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. Evergy had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.6125 dividend. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.13%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Evergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Evergy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Evergy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evergy

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVRG. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Evergy by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Evergy during the 1st quarter worth $409,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Evergy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,739,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,288,000 after acquiring an additional 43,078 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Evergy by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Evergy by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 133,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.