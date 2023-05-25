Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $12.80

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.80 and last traded at $12.82, with a volume of 462701 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LEVI. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 7th. TheStreet downgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Levi Strauss & Co. Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.17.

Levi Strauss & Co. Announces Dividend

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 29.59% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Levi Strauss & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is 39.34%.

Institutional Trading of Levi Strauss & Co.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 16.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,536 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 30.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,636 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 0.5% during the first quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 176,864 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,037 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 118,153 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

