Lido DAO Price Down 7.5% Over Last Week (LDO)

Lido DAO (LDO) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 25th. One Lido DAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.97 or 0.00007446 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lido DAO has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion and $58.50 million worth of Lido DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lido DAO has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lido DAO Profile

Lido DAO was first traded on December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 879,314,589 tokens. The official website for Lido DAO is lido.fi. Lido DAO’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lido DAO’s official message board is blog.lido.fi. The Reddit community for Lido DAO is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Lido DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido DAO offers a liquid staking solution for Ethereum 2.0, enabling users to earn staking rewards on their ETH holdings without locking them up or running their own validator node. Users deposit ETH and receive stETH in return, which can be freely traded and used in other DeFi protocols. Lido DAO is governed by its community of stakeholders who can propose and vote on protocol changes.”

