LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) CEO Justin Schreiber Purchases 17,664 Shares

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Rating) CEO Justin Schreiber bought 17,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.15 per share, with a total value of $37,977.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,812,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,046,410.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

LifeMD stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.14. The company had a trading volume of 9,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,222. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.91. LifeMD, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.14 and a 52 week high of $3.22.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $28.12 million for the quarter. LifeMD had a negative net margin of 29.44% and a negative return on equity of 7,255.81%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in LifeMD by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 852,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 260,058 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of LifeMD by 121.4% during the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 213,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 117,175 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in LifeMD during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in LifeMD by 425.0% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 73,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 59,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in LifeMD in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. 17.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BTIG Research cut their price target on LifeMD from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.

LifeMD, Inc is a telehealth company, which engages in offering a portfolio of direct-to-patient products and services. The firm combines virtual medical treatment with prescription medications and over-the-counter products. It operates through the Telehealth and WorkSimpli segments. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

