Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) CEO Mahesh V. Patel Purchases 8,706 Shares

Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) CEO Mahesh V. Patel bought 8,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.03 per share, for a total transaction of $43,791.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 107,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,312.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
LPCN traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.15. 45,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,509. Lipocine Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $16.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.80.
Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Lipocine Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lipocine in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Lipocine, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of the delivery of drugs using proprietary delivery technology. It offers TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy. The company was founded on October 13, 2011 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.
