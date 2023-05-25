Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) CEO Mahesh V. Patel Purchases 8,706 Shares

Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) CEO Mahesh V. Patel bought 8,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.03 per share, for a total transaction of $43,791.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 107,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,312.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

LPCN traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.15. 45,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,509. Lipocine Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $16.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.80.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Lipocine Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPCN. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lipocine in the second quarter valued at $160,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Lipocine by 146.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 118,394 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lipocine in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lipocine in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lipocine by 524.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,615 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 74,428 shares in the last quarter. 12.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lipocine in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Lipocine, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of the delivery of drugs using proprietary delivery technology. It offers TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy. The company was founded on October 13, 2011 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

