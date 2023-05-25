Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Receives $26.13 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.13.

Several analysts recently commented on LOB shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Live Oak Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $26.50 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

Live Oak Bancshares Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:LOB opened at $22.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.29. Live Oak Bancshares has a 52 week low of $17.31 and a 52 week high of $43.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.46.

Insider Activity at Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares ( NASDAQ:LOB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.35). Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 19.52%. The company had revenue of $101.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.27 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Live Oak Bancshares will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David G. Lucht bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.02 per share, with a total value of $100,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,194.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Live Oak Bancshares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOB. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 74.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,278,820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,969,000 after buying an additional 976,101 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,570,000. Southernsun Asset Management LLC grew its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 146.1% in the first quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 920,206 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,425,000 after acquiring an additional 546,224 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 660.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 432,521 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,235,000 after acquiring an additional 375,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $6,924,000. 63.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Live Oak Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.