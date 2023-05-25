LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Shares Down 8.4%

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 8.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.13 and last traded at $24.54. Approximately 102,805 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 512,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RAMP has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LiveRamp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.17.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

LiveRamp Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LiveRamp

LiveRamp Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RAMP. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,568,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,074,000 after purchasing an additional 92,629 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in LiveRamp by 3.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,226,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,232,000 after buying an additional 230,620 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in LiveRamp by 8.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,065,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,616,000 after buying an additional 244,405 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in LiveRamp by 13.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,883,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,815,000 after buying an additional 351,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,783,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,235,000 after purchasing an additional 295,911 shares in the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.