LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Shares Down 8.4%

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 8.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.13 and last traded at $24.54. Approximately 102,805 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 512,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.78.
RAMP has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LiveRamp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.17.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.49.
LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.
