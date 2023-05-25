Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. Has $1.51 Million Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,720 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.8% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Genuine Parts by 20.7% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 344 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in Genuine Parts by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 13,652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.5% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,453 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.7% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 8,091 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Paul D. Donahue purchased 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $156.08 per share, with a total value of $249,728.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,322,190.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Genuine Parts stock traded down $1.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $156.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,553. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.53. The company has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.88. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $126.95 and a 52 week high of $187.73.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.11. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 32.53%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 43.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on GPC. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $163.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About Genuine Parts

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

