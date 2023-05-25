Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. Has $11.50 Million Stock Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 104,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,433 shares during the quarter. AptarGroup makes up 3.8% of Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $11,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 76.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in AptarGroup by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in AptarGroup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in AptarGroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 113.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Marc Prieur sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $714,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,978,332. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $130.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AptarGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.33.

AptarGroup stock traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $113.60. The stock had a trading volume of 38,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,848. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.64. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.23 and a 12-month high of $122.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.09.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $860.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.92 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 43.80%.

AptarGroup, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, sealing and active packaging solutions, and services for the prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, active packaging, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverages industries. It operates through the following segments: Pharma, Beauty and Home, and Food and Beverage.

