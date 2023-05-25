Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. Increases Stock Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Graco accounts for 1.4% of Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Graco were worth $4,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Graco by 5.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,771,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $405,981,000 after acquiring an additional 369,725 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Graco by 2.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,279,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,702,000 after acquiring an additional 25,851 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Graco by 3.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 912,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,636,000 after acquiring an additional 27,545 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Graco by 4.2% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 852,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,086,000 after acquiring an additional 34,548 shares during the period. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC raised its position in Graco by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 776,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,250,000 after acquiring an additional 96,940 shares during the period. 85.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GGG remained flat at $75.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 137,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 910,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.38. Graco Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.48 and a 12-month high of $80.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80.

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. Graco had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The firm had revenue of $529.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Graco’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Johnson sold 4,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.54, for a total value of $379,348.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,421,780.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Graco news, insider Jeffrey P. Johnson sold 4,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.54, for a total transaction of $379,348.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,421,780.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Johnson sold 6,463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total transaction of $507,474.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,421,164.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 64,658 shares of company stock valued at $5,138,923. 2.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GGG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Graco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Graco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Graco from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Graco in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Graco from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Graco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.25.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Process, and Contractor. The Industrial segment markets equipment and pre-engineered packages for moving and applying paints, coatings, sealants, adhesives, and other fluids.

