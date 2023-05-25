Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $312.36.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MDGL shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $296.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Trading of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $299,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $433,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $1,625,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1,251.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 124,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,120,000 after purchasing an additional 115,234 shares during the period. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $4,274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.6 %

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $292.28 on Thursday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $57.21 and a 12-month high of $322.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $270.03 and a 200 day moving average of $231.80.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.78) by $0.55. On average, analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -18.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.