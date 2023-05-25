Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 81.9% from the April 30th total of 15,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 21,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LOAN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Manhattan Bridge Capital in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group cut Manhattan Bridge Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Stock Performance

Shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.80. 45,463 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,399. The stock has a market cap of $55.15 million, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.59. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a twelve month low of $4.75 and a twelve month high of $6.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.43.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.33%. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 95.75%.

In other Manhattan Bridge Capital news, CEO Assaf Ran bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.01 per share, with a total value of $25,050.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,598,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,015,980. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 10,319 shares of company stock valued at $51,361. 24.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Manhattan Bridge Capital

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,606 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 18,628 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. 17.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Company Profile

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc engages in originating, servicing, and managing a portfolio of first mortgage loans. It offers short-term, secured, non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition and construction of properties located in the New York Metropolitan area. The company was founded by Assaf N.

