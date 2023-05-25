Maris-Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTEK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Maris-Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTEK – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 157,500 shares, an increase of 559.0% from the April 30th total of 23,900 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 208,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Maris-Tech Price Performance

Shares of MTEK remained flat at $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday. 24,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a current ratio of 6.77. Maris-Tech has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $2.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.94.

About Maris-Tech

Maris-Tech Ltd. designs and manufactures digital video and audio hardware and software solutions for the military and IoT markets worldwide. The company offers intelligent video surveillance solutions, communication technology products, modular video encoding/decoding platform, ultra-low latency streaming solutions, dual channel low power encoder systems, multi channel encoding streaming and recording platform, miniature recording and streaming platforms, and video encoding and decoding platform.

