Matthew H. Birenbaum Sells 4,000 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Stock

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.10, for a total value of $704,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 62,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,016,639.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
AvalonBay Communities Trading Down 1.8 %
AVB opened at $172.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $153.07 and a one year high of $220.42.
AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.54%.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVB. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 18.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter valued at $704,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 54.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 7.8% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.
About AvalonBay Communities
AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.
