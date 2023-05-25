MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 77.6% from the April 30th total of 4,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 112,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
MDJM Stock Performance
Shares of MDJH stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $1.77. 1,270 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,168. MDJM has a 1-year low of $1.31 and a 1-year high of $3.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.65 and its 200 day moving average is $1.63.
About MDJM
