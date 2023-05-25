MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 77.6% from the April 30th total of 4,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 112,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

MDJM Stock Performance

Shares of MDJH stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $1.77. 1,270 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,168. MDJM has a 1-year low of $1.31 and a 1-year high of $3.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.65 and its 200 day moving average is $1.63.

Get MDJM alerts:

About MDJM

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Mdjm Ltd. is a holding company. Through Tianjin Mingda Jiahe Real Estate Co Ltd., it provides real estate agency services. Its services include real estate consulting services,and independent training. The company was founded on January 26, 2018 and is headquartered in Cupar, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for MDJM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDJM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.