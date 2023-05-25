Medaro Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDAF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Medaro Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,200 shares, a growth of 378.0% from the April 30th total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 328,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Medaro Mining Price Performance
Medaro Mining stock traded down 0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting 0.07. 353,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,723. Medaro Mining has a 12 month low of 0.03 and a 12 month high of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is 0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is 0.17.
About Medaro Mining
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Medaro Mining (MEDAF)
- Ralph Lauren’s Styled Dividend Is Still In Season
- Dollar Tree Falls As Theft Cuts Into Bottom Line
- Best Buy’s Comeback Is Still At Play, Earnings Call For Patience
- e.l.f. Beauty Has Giant Quarter, Shares Hit New High
- If You Can Only Pick One Stock For The Rest Of 2023, Pick Nvidia
Receive News & Ratings for Medaro Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medaro Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.