Medaro Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDAF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Medaro Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,200 shares, a growth of 378.0% from the April 30th total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 328,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Medaro Mining Price Performance

Medaro Mining stock traded down 0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting 0.07. 353,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,723. Medaro Mining has a 12 month low of 0.03 and a 12 month high of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is 0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is 0.17.

About Medaro Mining

Medaro Mining Corp. acquires, explores, and evaluates mineral resource properties in Canada. The company holds an option to acquire 100% interest in the Superb Lake property that consists of 8 mining claims covering an area of approximately 2,187 hectares located in the Thunder Bay mining district of Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and CYR South lithium property that consists of 52 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 2,748 hectares located in James Bay area of Quebec.

