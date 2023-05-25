Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $82.31 and last traded at $82.93. 2,577,530 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 6,061,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.49.

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.11.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.69 and a 200 day moving average of $82.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 89.47%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 6.9% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at $282,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 11.2% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 73,639 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,936,000 after purchasing an additional 7,434 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Medtronic by 4.3% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,345 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at $1,052,000. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

